GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. GSE Systems shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 1,990 shares.

GVP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of GSE Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 169.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

