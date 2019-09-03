GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, approximately 234 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

About GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

