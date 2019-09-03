Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.55

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and traded as high as $19.61. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 3,250 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Gyrodyne worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

