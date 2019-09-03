Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.12

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.12 and traded as high as $94.90. Hansteen shares last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 292,415 shares trading hands.

HSTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Hansteen alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The stock has a market cap of $403.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Hansteen Company Profile (LON:HSTN)

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.