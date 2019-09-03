Health Catalyst’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) Quiet Period Set To End on September 3rd

Health Catalyst’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, September 3rd. Health Catalyst had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $182,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During Health Catalyst’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of HCAT opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

