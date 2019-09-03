Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.42, approximately 8,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 263,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

