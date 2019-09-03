Hercules Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,263.00 (HERC)

Hercules (CURRENCY:HERC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Hercules has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hercules token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Hercules has a market cap of $162,263.00 and approximately $1,492.00 worth of Hercules was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00214129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.01276122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Hercules Profile

Hercules’ total supply is 234,259,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,968,656 tokens. The official website for Hercules is herc.one. Hercules’ official Twitter account is @HERC_Hercules and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hercules Token Trading

Hercules can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hercules directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hercules should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hercules using one of the exchanges listed above.

