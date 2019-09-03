Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02), approximately 34,633 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.61. The company has a market cap of $10.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

In other Hibernia REIT news, insider Kevin Nowlan sold 800,000 shares of Hibernia REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £1,208,000 ($1,578,465.96).

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.