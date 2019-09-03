Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.46 ($0.02), approximately 34,633 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.61. The company has a market cap of $10.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
In other Hibernia REIT news, insider Kevin Nowlan sold 800,000 shares of Hibernia REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £1,208,000 ($1,578,465.96).
About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)
Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.
Recommended Story: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.