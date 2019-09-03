High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Down 0.1%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from High Income Securities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

