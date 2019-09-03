Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

HMHC opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.92. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $2,304,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 177.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 93,196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $9,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

