Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.45

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 1419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hudson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Hudson alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Hudson had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Hudson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after purchasing an additional 880,880 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Hudson by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Hudson by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.