Humaniq Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113,229.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.29 million and $113,229.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00212639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01265326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit, Upbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

