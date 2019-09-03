HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its stake in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,065 shares during the quarter. HUYA comprises about 2.0% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.36% of HUYA worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,971,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,815,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,078,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,499,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,767,000. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. 40,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,203. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc – will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.65 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.15.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

