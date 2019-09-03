IAA (NYSE:IAA) Receives $50.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAA. Stephens began coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 1,164,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.40. IAA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $49.37.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

