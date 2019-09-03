iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:IBDK)

iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

