iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of IBDP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 147,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

