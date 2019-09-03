IG Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,058.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $3,058.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,570,725,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,677,354,202 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

