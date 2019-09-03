Incent (INCNT) Trading 21.4% Higher This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Incent has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $29,466.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001974 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. In the last week, Incent has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00211974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.01267307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017370 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00018886 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

