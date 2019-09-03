InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $32,770.00 and $2.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00777752 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003162 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

