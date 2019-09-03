Innogy (IGY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Innogy (ETR: IGY):

8/27/2019 – Innogy was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Innogy was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Innogy was given a new €38.40 ($44.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Innogy was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Innogy was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Innogy was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Innogy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/9/2019 – Innogy was given a new €38.40 ($44.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Innogy was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Innogy was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Innogy was given a new €36.80 ($42.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Innogy was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of IGY stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.70 ($53.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy SE has a 1-year low of €37.38 ($43.47) and a 1-year high of €45.79 ($53.24). The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.73.

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innogy SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innogy SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.