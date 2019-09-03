Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.46, 31,930 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,249,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSG. Cowen began coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on shares of Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 25.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inseego by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 71.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Inseego by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inseego by 41.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

