Insider Buying: Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Insider Acquires 260,000 Shares of Stock

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe acquired 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$228,800.00 ($162,269.50).

Shares of CUP stock remained flat at $A$0.87 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.64. Countplus Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of A$1.00 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $99.37 million and a P/E ratio of 58.00.

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

