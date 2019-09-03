Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Shares Up 2%

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (LON:IDHC) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), 15,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 62,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.61 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.69.

About Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc is an integrated diagnostics services provider in Egypt. The Company operates in three geographic areas: Egypt, Sudan and Jordan. The Company provides over 1,000 diagnostic services ranging from basic tests to molecular tests for hepatitis and specialized deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests to patients, and operates approximately 310 branches.

