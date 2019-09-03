InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will report sales of $181.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.94 million and the highest is $182.67 million. InterXion posted sales of $165.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year sales of $715.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.88 million to $718.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $817.39 million, with estimates ranging from $810.77 million to $824.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InterXion.

Get InterXion alerts:

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InterXion in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of InterXion from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

InterXion stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. 234,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,691. InterXion has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterXion by 5.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 184,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in InterXion in the second quarter valued at about $1,141,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in InterXion by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in InterXion in the second quarter valued at about $19,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterXion (INXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.