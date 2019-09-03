Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.5% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $48,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,423,000 after acquiring an additional 64,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $666,778.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,480.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $76,148,836. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

INTU traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $282.33. The company had a trading volume of 460,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.57. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.69%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.