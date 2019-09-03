Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $35,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $12.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

