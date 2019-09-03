Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Plans — Dividend of $0.06

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0557 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,346. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $77.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

