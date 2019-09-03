IOTA Market Cap Hits $692.14 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, CoinFalcon, OKEx and Bitfinex. IOTA has a total market cap of $692.14 million and $5.82 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Exrates, Ovis, FCoin, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinone and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

