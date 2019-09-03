iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti raised iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $80,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,882.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,207 shares of company stock worth $1,156,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 85.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 66.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

