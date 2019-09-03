iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,981.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 76,640 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 955,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,375,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.