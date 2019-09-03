iShares California Muni Bond ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:CMF)

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

CMF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.77. 58,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

