iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:FLOT)

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

FLOT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,567 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.