iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,308,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,402% from the previous session’s volume of 94,481 shares.The stock last traded at $57.00 and had previously closed at $56.22.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 147.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.