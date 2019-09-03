iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0592 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA:IBDT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 16,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.