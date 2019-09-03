iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) Announces $0.06 — Dividend

iShares International Preferred Stock ETF (BATS:IPFF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

BATS IPFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. 18,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. iShares International Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

