iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 30,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 62,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.05. 2,215,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,478,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.33 and its 200-day moving average is $153.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

