iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,980,000. Finally, PHH Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $114.46. 310,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

