iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $218.32. 32,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.91 and a 200-day moving average of $221.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.75 and a fifty-two week high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

