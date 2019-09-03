iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Announces — Dividend of $0.06

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,763. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

