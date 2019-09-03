iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

ITA traded down $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $218.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,548 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.88.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

