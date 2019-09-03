Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0426 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock remained flat at $$26.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 1 year low of $448.20 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03.

