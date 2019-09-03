iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Declares $0.19 — Dividend

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of GHYG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 16,471 shares of the company traded hands. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.