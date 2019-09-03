J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $194,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,617.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,831,756.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,081 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

JBHT stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 208,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,056. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $127.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

