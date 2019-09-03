Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $153.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.57. 351,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,551. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,116,000 after purchasing an additional 306,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 188,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

