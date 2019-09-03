Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 87 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 90.07.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

