John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.45, 437 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.