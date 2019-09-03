JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS) Trading Up 1.5%

JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos (LON:JPS)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 408 ($5.33), approximately 42,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 69,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.25).

The firm has a market cap of $220.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.36. The company has a quick ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 104.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s previous dividend of $4.30. JP Morgan Fleming Japanese Smaller Cos’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Tom Walker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,440.22).

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

