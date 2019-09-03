JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Just Eat (LON:JE) Price Target to GBX 798

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 798 ($10.43) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 798.71 ($10.44).

JE stock opened at GBX 775.80 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a twelve month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 732.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 697.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.76.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

