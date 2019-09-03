JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Royal Dutch Shell from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $91.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.799 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.