KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.28

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 10528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

KZMYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

